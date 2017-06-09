|
Transformers: The Last Knight Billboards Spotted
Twitter user @hoooks
has spotted a couple of new billboards for Transformers: The Last Knight on Santa Monica Boulevard in California. The first one features Optimus Prime striking a pose and ready to face his opponent. To his left is the tagline “Two worlds collide. One survives.” The second billboard also features Prime, but this time with his sword extended outward beneath the movie’s title. Coincidentally, the billboard is directly*above a Valvoline Instant Oil Change shop, which of course is the official synthetic motor oil of Transformers: The Last Knight. Thanks to TFW2005 boards member*TwentyFourth for the heads up.
