Figure King No. 270 Scans: Masterpiece Starscream Ver. 2.0, Siege, Earthrise, Netflix
Courtesy of*Loopaza Mega Store
*we have our usual doses of*Figure King Magazine Scans. Issue #270 features some new images and information of Figure King No. 271 Scans: Masterpiece Starscream Ver. 2.0, Siege, Earthrise, Netflix War For Cybertron, Studio Series & more. This month we only have and 5 pages of Transformers content: Transformers Masterpiece Starscream 2.0 Clear images of the new Masterpiece incarnation of the Decepticon Seeker. Better quality scans compared the first images we reported
. Transformes Siege Takara Tomy will finally release two of the missing toys of the Siege line for Japanese fans. Ratchet and Skywarp » Continue Reading.
