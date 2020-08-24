Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,252
Figure King No. 270 Scans: Masterpiece Starscream Ver. 2.0, Siege, Earthrise, Netflix


Courtesy of*Loopaza Mega Store*we have our usual doses of*Figure King Magazine Scans. Issue #270 features some new images and information of Figure King No. 271 Scans: Masterpiece Starscream Ver. 2.0, Siege, Earthrise, Netflix War For Cybertron, Studio Series &#38; more. This month we only have and 5 pages of Transformers content: Transformers Masterpiece Starscream 2.0  Clear images of the new Masterpiece incarnation of the Decepticon Seeker. Better quality scans compared the first images we reported. Transformes Siege Takara Tomy will finally release two of the missing toys of the Siege line for Japanese fans. Ratchet and Skywarp &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Figure King No. 270 Scans: Masterpiece Starscream Ver. 2.0, Siege, Earthrise, Netflixs War For Cybertron, Studio Series & More appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
