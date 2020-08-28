|
Netflix War For Cybertron Voyager Soundwave Images
Via Weibo user*@????
*we can share for you new in-hand images of the upcoming*Netflix War For Cybertron Voyager Soundwave.* This is an interesting retool of the Siege Voyager Soundwave which allows him to transform into his classic and iconic G1 cassette player mode. This figure, as the rest of the Netflix War For Cybertron toys, will be released as a Walmart exclusive in the US. Soundwave will also include his partners Ravage and Laserbeak (with new retooled heads). Check out all the mirrored images on this news post and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!  
The post Netflix War For Cybertron Voyager Soundwave Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca