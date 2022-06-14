Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
DNA Design DK-37 Legacy Laser Optimus Prime Upgrade Kit Revealed


3rd party company DNA Design has taken to their Facebook page this morning to unveil their newest product: The DK-37 upgrade kit for Legacy Laser Optimus Prime! Included in this kit is a whole host of upgrades for the Autobot leader including new guns, articulated hands, leg gap fillers, a piece that allows his melee weapons to be stored on his back, and perhaps most impressively some new pieces for his trailer that make for a more impressive base/battle station mode and even allow it to be wielded in robot mode. It is expected to be released this October. &#187; Continue Reading.

