3rd party company DNA Design has taken to their Facebook
page this morning to unveil their newest product: The DK-37 upgrade kit for Legacy Laser Optimus Prime! Included in this kit is a whole host of upgrades for the Autobot leader including new guns, articulated hands, leg gap fillers, a piece that allows his melee weapons to be stored on his back, and perhaps most impressively some new pieces for his trailer that make for a more impressive base/battle station mode and even allow it to be wielded in robot mode. It is expected to be released this October. » Continue Reading.
The post DNA Design DK-37 Legacy Laser Optimus Prime Upgrade Kit Revealed
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...