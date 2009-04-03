Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Wanted Items
Reload this Page Looking for Prime Masters (Gotta Catch Them All!)
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:00 AM   #1
Magnimus
Robot Master
Magnimus's Avatar
Join Date: May 2008
Location: Hamilton, Ontario
Posts: 772
Looking for Prime Masters (Gotta Catch Them All!)
I am looking for MOSC/MIB or Complete Loose Prime Masters from the "Power of the Primes" line to complete my collection. I'm currently in need of the following:

Prime Masters
* Alchemist Prime (w/ Submarauder decoy armor)
* Alpha Trion (w/ Landmine decoy armor)
* Megatronus (w/ Bomb-Burst decoy armor)

Titan Class
* Predaking (Razorclaw, Torox, Divebomb, Predacon Headstrong, and Predacon Rampage, with Onyx Prime Prime Master)

Exclusives
* SDCC 2018/Hasbro Toy Shop Throne of the Primes (w/ Optimal Optimus, Optimus Primal, Amalgamous Prime, Nexus Prime, Prima Prime and The Thirteenth)

Willing to buy but also trade. I have a MIB Earthrise Runamuck as well as many loose/complete CHUG and movie-line figures in storage with which to barter. If you can help me, send me a message.
__________________
"No we would never shoot nuclear weapons at Decepticons." - Col. Jack Jacobs (on the Colbert Report 03/04/09)
Last edited by Magnimus; Today at 09:02 AM.
Magnimus is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:09 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.