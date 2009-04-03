Looking for Prime Masters (Gotta Catch Them All!)

I am looking for MOSC/MIB or Complete Loose Prime Masters from the "Power of the Primes" line to complete my collection. I'm currently in need of the following:



Prime Masters

* Alchemist Prime (w/ Submarauder decoy armor)

* Alpha Trion (w/ Landmine decoy armor)

* Megatronus (w/ Bomb-Burst decoy armor)



Titan Class

* Predaking (Razorclaw, Torox, Divebomb, Predacon Headstrong, and Predacon Rampage, with Onyx Prime Prime Master)



Exclusives

* SDCC 2018/Hasbro Toy Shop Throne of the Primes (w/ Optimal Optimus, Optimus Primal, Amalgamous Prime, Nexus Prime, Prima Prime and The Thirteenth)



Willing to buy but also trade. I have a MIB Earthrise Runamuck as well as many loose/complete CHUG and movie-line figures in storage with which to barter. If you can help me, send me a message.

