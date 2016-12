Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 36,699

IDW*Humble Bundle*Revolutions Trading Cards Are Arriving



Back in October we posted



The post







Back in October we posted a news stating that IDW is offering their comics for a great discount price on Humble Bundle. As a promotion, a set of trading cards are also included containing characters from the Revolutions series (Humble Bundle Award). The trading card sets have started to arrive. 2005 Boards Member wrecker is giving us a look at*his collection of cards which arrived yesterday. Check 'em out, after the jump.

