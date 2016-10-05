Back in October we posted a news
stating that IDW is offering their comics for a great discount price on Humble Bundle. As a promotion, a set of trading cards are also included containing characters from the Revolutions series (Humble Bundle Award). The trading card sets have started to arrive. 2005 Boards Member wrecker is giving us a look at*his collection of cards which arrived yesterday. Check ’em out, after the jump.    
The post IDW*Humble Bundle*Revolutions Trading Cards Are Arriving
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...