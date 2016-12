Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 36,699

Titans Return Soundwave, Laserbeak And Ravage Found At Italian Retail



Titans Return Soundwave (with Soundblaster) as well as*Laserbeak and Ravage has been found at Italian retail. The figures belong to Wave 2 of the Titans Return line. Additionally, Robots In Disguise Warriors waves 6 and 7 were also discovered. Happy hunting!



The post







More... Titans Return Soundwave (with Soundblaster) as well as*Laserbeak and Ravage has been found at Italian retail. The figures belong to Wave 2 of the Titans Return line. Additionally, Robots In Disguise Warriors waves 6 and 7 were also discovered. Happy hunting!The post Titans Return Soundwave, Laserbeak And Ravage Found At Italian Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th



__________________