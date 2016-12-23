|
Titans Return Soundwave, Laserbeak And Ravage Found At Italian Retail
Titans Return Soundwave (with Soundblaster) as well as*Laserbeak and Ravage has been found at Italian retail. The figures belong to Wave 2 of the Titans Return line. Additionally, Robots In Disguise Warriors waves 6 and 7 were also discovered. Happy hunting!
