Prime 1 Studio continues to impress and amaze with its line of incredibly detailed statues from its Movie Masterline series. This time they bring us the release of Transformers (2007) Ironhide in all his bulky and well armed glory. We have a number of images*from a user on baidu.com
*that include the packaging, the unassembled pieces and of course, the fully assembled figure. For*anyone unfamiliar with Prime 1 Studio, their products are premium high end collectible statues that feature*screen-accurate sculpts and paint decos*with an attention to detail rivaled by no one. These*statues could*be*considered the absolute apex of collectibles for Transformers » Continue Reading.
