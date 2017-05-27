A*Transformers: The Last Knight New TV Spot*has surfaced in the official Paramount UK Twitter
. Some little new footage and, as some of our members noticed, it seems that we have some character model changes, and another good look of Dragonstorm. There’s also annnouncement in the video: You can book your tickets now, but it seems it is only for UK fans at the moment. You can check a good-quality YouTube video of the TV spot via*Comicbook.com.
