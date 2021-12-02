Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,533

Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Class Bumblebee Movie Brawn In-Hand Images



Via*PrimevsPrime on Youtube*we have our first in-hand images of the new*Transformers Deluxe Class Bumblebee Movie Brawn. This a very nice rendition of Brawn, as seen in the Cybertron battle in the Bumblebee movie. Robot mode is really impressive with a design which really evokes his G1 incarnation. Brawn includes a really big gun plus a drill, both of them can also be attached in his Cybertronian armored vehicle mode. The transformation seems very simple and fun, easy to go from one mode to other mode. We also have comparison images next to the rest of the Studio Series Bumblebee Movie



Via*PrimevsPrime on Youtube*we have our first in-hand images of the new*Transformers Deluxe Class Bumblebee Movie Brawn. This a very nice rendition of Brawn, as seen in the Cybertron battle in the Bumblebee movie. Robot mode is really impressive with a design which really evokes his G1 incarnation. Brawn includes a really big gun plus a drill, both of them can also be attached in his Cybertronian armored vehicle mode. The transformation seems very simple and fun, easy to go from one mode to other mode. We also have comparison images next to the rest of the Studio Series Bumblebee Movie

