Old Today, 03:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,533
Official Transformers ?Who else had a Quintesson space loogie on their bingo card?? S


The official Hasbro Pulse*social media*channels*have uploaded a new “Who else had a Quintesson space loogie on their bingo card?” Stop Motion Video. This clip was originally planned to be shown during the recent 35th anniversary of The Transformers: The Movie in-theater showings together with the previously shared*?Discontinued? What do you mean I?m being discontinued??,*?Are You Kidding Me? You Dropped The Matrix!?*and ?10000 Pardons, But You Mean Bombshell, Right?? videos, but it was cut from the Transformer 86 movie screening. It was shown later during the Hasbro Pulse Premium members online event. This time HasLab &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Official Transformers "Who else had a Quintesson space loogie on their bingo card?" Stop Motion Video appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
