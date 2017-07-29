|
David Kaye the voice of Beast Wars Megatron at TFcon DC 2017
TFcon ise very pleased to welcome David Kaye to TFcon USA 2017. Transformers fans will recognize him as the voice of Megatron in Beast Wars, Beast Machines, Armada, Energon and Cybertron, as well as Optimus Prime in Transformers Animated. David will be taking part in Q&A panels and autograph sessions with the attendees of Americas Largest Transformers Convention all weekend long. TFcon Americas largest Transformers convention
will take place in DC the weekend of September 29th to October 1st, 2017. TFcon USA will take place at the Hyatt Regency Reston in Reston, Virginia with special guest NEIL ROSS » Continue Reading.
