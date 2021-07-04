|
Transformers War For Cybertron Netflix Wave 3 Voyager Out At US Retail
Thanks to 2005 Board member*nsr46gamer*for giving us the heads up that the*Transformers War For Cybertron Netflix Wave 3 Voyager if finally out at US retail. Optimus Primal & Rattrap 2-pack and the Sparkless Seeker*(with Sparkless Caliburst and Sparkless Singe) were found at* Walmart on Transit and Losson, New York. Happy hunting!
