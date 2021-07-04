Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 06:52 PM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,772
Transformers War For Cybertron Netflix Wave 3 Voyager Out At US Retail


Thanks to 2005 Board member*nsr46gamer*for giving us the heads up that the*Transformers War For Cybertron Netflix Wave 3 Voyager if finally out at US retail. Optimus Primal &#38; Rattrap 2-pack and the Sparkless Seeker*(with Sparkless Caliburst and Sparkless Singe) were found at* Walmart on Transit and Losson, New York. Happy hunting!

The post Transformers War For Cybertron Netflix Wave 3 Voyager Out At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
