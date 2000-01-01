Bluestreak2010 Generation 1 Join Date: Mar 2013 Location: Toronto Posts: 47

Third party transformers sale



- Ocular Max, aka Mirage (Brand new) - $140

- Generation Toys Tyrant (Megatron) (brand new) - $40

- KFC Transistor, aka Blaster (MIB) - $180

- Apollyon, aka Megatron (Brand new) - $140

- Generation Toys Gravity Builder (MIB) (all 6) - $800



Pickup in Durham (Ajax/Pickering), but I will travel if you pick up multiple figures. Willing to do trades for Fanstoys Willis, Tesla, and/or Maketoys Downbeat.



I can email pics to anyone who's interested:



Thanks for looking. Selling a few third party transformers:- Ocular Max, aka Mirage (Brand new) - $140- Generation Toys Tyrant (Megatron) (brand new) - $40- KFC Transistor, aka Blaster (MIB) - $180- Apollyon, aka Megatron (Brand new) - $140- Generation Toys Gravity Builder (MIB) (all 6) - $800Pickup in Durham (Ajax/Pickering), but I will travel if you pick up multiple figures. Willing to do trades for Fanstoys Willis, Tesla, and/or Maketoys Downbeat.I can email pics to anyone who's interested: lincolnchristian14@gmail.com Thanks for looking. Last edited by Bluestreak2010; Today at 04:02 PM . Reason: added trades