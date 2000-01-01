Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Third party transformers sale
Selling a few third party transformers:

- Ocular Max, aka Mirage (Brand new) - $140
- Generation Toys Tyrant (Megatron) (brand new) - $40
- KFC Transistor, aka Blaster (MIB) - $180
- Apollyon, aka Megatron (Brand new) - $140
- Generation Toys Gravity Builder (MIB) (all 6) - $800

Pickup in Durham (Ajax/Pickering), but I will travel if you pick up multiple figures. Willing to do trades for Fanstoys Willis, Tesla, and/or Maketoys Downbeat.

I can email pics to anyone who's interested: lincolnchristian14@gmail.com

Thanks for looking.
Tags
