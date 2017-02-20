Today, 03:11 PM #1 Bruticus82 Fortress Maximus Join Date: Jul 2008 Location: The Hammer (Hamilton) Posts: 5,514 Bruticus82 Sale Thread



If you're interested, pm me. Shipping is extra.



Pricing is a suggestion based on e-bay completed listings - convince me if you think the price should be otherwise.



Check back regularly for c r a z y flash sales and discount pricing!







STAR WARS Clone Wars: AT-TE - MISB: $300



TRANSFORMERS All are MISB/MOSC unless otherwise noted. I do give discounts for substantial purchases (3+ figures normally)



SUPER! 25th Anniversary Unicron - $100 ***Note - Shipping will be extremely expensive due to size.

Hasbro Combiner Wars Devastator - $175 ***Note - Shipping will be extremely expensive due to size.

Ultra Combiner Wars G1 Megatron - $65

Universe 2.0 Silverbolt - $20

Voyagers

Universe 2.0 Blades - $20

Universe 2.0 Dropshot - $20

Hunt for the Decepticons Seaspray - $25

DOTM Skyhammer - $20

Deluxe Japanese Exclusive DOTM Vortex - $30 Recon Ravage (ROTF) - $20

Reveal the Shield Wreck-Gar - $15

Generations Junk Heap - $15

Generations Wheeljack - $15

Reveal the Shield Tracks - $15

Generations Thundercracker - $15

Generations (GDO) Autobot Springer - $10

ROTF Thrust - LOOSE - $15

ROTF Dirge - LOOSE - $15

2007 Movie Dreadwing - LOOSE - $15



Miscellaneous Transformers Energon Omega Supreme Headmaster (HeadMaster Only - LOOSE): $75

ROTF Breakdown - $15

TFCon Exclusives Roswell and Van Guardian - $100 for both, MIB (boxes did not come sealed)

Garrison - $70

Shafter - $40

Sets! Challenge at Cybertron (Cyclonus, Hot Rod, Galvatron - VERY RARE) - $120

ROTF Constructicons (LOOSE):

MixMaster (Grey/Black), Long Haul (Green), Scavenger (Red/Grey), Rampage (Yellow): MAKE OFFER

