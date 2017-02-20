Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Bruticus82
Bruticus82 Sale Thread
Last updated February 20, 2017.

If you're interested, pm me. Shipping is extra.

Pricing is a suggestion based on e-bay completed listings - convince me if you think the price should be otherwise.

Check back regularly for crazy flash sales and discount pricing!



STAR WARS
Clone Wars: AT-TE - MISB: $300

TRANSFORMERS
All are MISB/MOSC unless otherwise noted. I do give discounts for substantial purchases (3+ figures normally)

SUPER!
  • 25th Anniversary Unicron - $100 ***Note - Shipping will be extremely expensive due to size.
  • Hasbro Combiner Wars Devastator - $175 ***Note - Shipping will be extremely expensive due to size.

Ultra
  • Combiner Wars G1 Megatron - $65
  • Universe 2.0 Silverbolt - $20

Voyagers
  • Universe 2.0 Blades - $20
  • Universe 2.0 Dropshot - $20
  • Hunt for the Decepticons Seaspray - $25
  • DOTM Skyhammer - $20

Deluxe
  • Japanese Exclusive DOTM Vortex - $30
  • Recon Ravage (ROTF) - $20
  • Reveal the Shield Wreck-Gar - $15
  • Generations Junk Heap - $15
  • Generations Wheeljack - $15
  • Reveal the Shield Tracks - $15
  • Generations Thundercracker - $15
  • Generations (GDO) Autobot Springer - $10
  • ROTF Thrust - LOOSE - $15
  • ROTF Dirge - LOOSE - $15
  • 2007 Movie Dreadwing - LOOSE - $15

Miscellaneous
  • Transformers Energon Omega Supreme Headmaster (HeadMaster Only - LOOSE): $75
  • ROTF Breakdown - $15

TFCon Exclusives
  • Roswell and Van Guardian - $100 for both, MIB (boxes did not come sealed)
  • Garrison - $70
  • Shafter - $40

Sets!
  • Challenge at Cybertron (Cyclonus, Hot Rod, Galvatron - VERY RARE) - $120
  • ROTF Constructicons (LOOSE):
    MixMaster (Grey/Black), Long Haul (Green), Scavenger (Red/Grey), Rampage (Yellow): MAKE OFFER

G1
  • Blitzwing - Loose - Comes with tank turret, sword, and gun - $25
