Transformers Legacy Wave 3 Deluxe Official Turnaround Videos

The official Smyths Toys YouTube channel have shared some new turnaround videos of the recently revealed*Transformers Legacy Wave 3 Deluxe*for your viewing pleasure. We have a look from all angles in both robot and vehicle mode of the following Legacy figures: Deluxe Pointblank Deluxe Crankcase Deluxe Skullgrin Watch all the videos after the break and then sound off your impressions on the 2005 Boards.