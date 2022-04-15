The official*Hasbro China Transformers Weibo
*have surprised us with the announcement of a*new Transformers Masterpiece Movie MPM-13 reveal*next week. The image shared indicates that the Movie Masterpiece MPM-13 will be revealed this April 20th at 8:00 pm (Chinese time) via a the official*TMall Transformers store
. Not much left to say, so you can share your expectations on this new release on the 2005 Boards.*What character are you looking forward to see?
.
