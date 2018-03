Power of the Primes Wave 2 Deluxe Figures Released in Canadian Retail

Holy Good Friday!

Thanks to MECHADOOM we have a confirmed sighting of the second wave of Deluxe figures from Power of the Primes.



This latest wave of figures includes:

Moonracer

Sludge

Snarl

Black wing

& Rippersnapper



These figures were spotted in a Toronto area Walmart.



Happy Holidays and Happy Hunting all!

Attached Thumbnails