|
X-Transbots MX-15T Deathwish And MX-16T Overheat Toy Version Revealed
Thanks to TFW2005 boards member Cheem The Rup for sharing images of the new special toy-accurate versions of X-Transbots MX-15T Deathwish And MX-16T Overheat (G1 Dead End and Dragstrip) that surfaced via X-Transbots Weibo
. These new Masterpiece scaled Stunticons have been well received by collectors and we are sure your optics will enjoy the new extra deco and modified parts on these versions. X-Transbots had already shown their*X-Transbots MX-13T Crackup Toy Version (G1 Breakdown)
*to go with these new releases. Are these new toy-accurate version of these items enough to put you on the preorder list? Sound off your » Continue Reading.
