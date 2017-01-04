Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 36,743

Diamond Comics Shipping List for January 10th



A lite week for Transformers comics next week, but nonetheless TFW’s own D-Drive has provided us with the shipping list update: TRANSFORMERS STARSCREAM PREMIUM SCALE COLLECTIBLE FIG From Three A Trading Company. The treacherous Lieutenant of the Decepticons, Starscream, soars into the ranks of Premium Scale. Using his guile and cunning Starscream slyly seeks any opportunity to overthrow Megatron and take his place as leader of the Decepticons. The Premium Scale Edition stands 16″ tall and features an extremely detailed sculpt and paint applications, including Cybertronian Tattoos. Fully Poseable with over 75 points of articulation – including articulated fingers –



Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th



