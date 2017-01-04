Kei Zama ?on Twitter (@Golby_mkII)
*recently shared with us Junkion art designs that will be featured in IDW’s Optimus Prime comic book. The two characters featured here are Wreck-Gar and Rum-Maj.*The concepts capture the originality of the Junkions being a*type of motorcycle, while featuring some new details and styling. What do you think of this new take? Let’s hear it in the discussion thread linked below!
The post Junkion Design for IDW Optimus Prime
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...