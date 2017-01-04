Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Junkion Design for IDW Optimus Prime


Kei Zama ?on Twitter (@Golby_mkII)*recently shared with us Junkion art designs that will be featured in IDW’s Optimus Prime comic book. The two characters featured here are Wreck-Gar and Rum-Maj.*The concepts capture the originality of the Junkions being a*type of motorcycle, while featuring some new details and styling. What do you think of this new take? Let’s hear it in the discussion thread linked below!

The post Junkion Design for IDW Optimus Prime appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th
