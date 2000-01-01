Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 01:15 PM
PrimeCron
Canadian Slag
PrimeCron's Ebay Auctions
PrimeCron's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2010
Location: Toronto, Ontario
Posts: 3,026
F/S Iron Factory War Giant Commander aka Onslaught - $60.00
Selling a mint in box Iron Factory War Giant Commander aka Onslaught - NOTE: the Black/Pink Arcee Hunter isn't not included.

Asking $60.00 plus shipping

Please PM for details!
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: IF ONSLAUGHT BOX.JPG Views: 12 Size: 73.3 KB ID: 39097   Click image for larger version Name: IF ONSLAUGHT.jpg Views: 12 Size: 82.4 KB ID: 39098   Click image for larger version Name: iron Factory Onslaught - 1.JPG Views: 16 Size: 47.6 KB ID: 39099  
EYE FOR AN EYE!!!

Feedback link...
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=27458
