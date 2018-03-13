Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
IDW Transformers Lost Light Issue 16 Full Preview


Courtesy of CBR.com, we can share the full preview of IDW Lost Light #16 for all our 2005 Boards members, This 5-page preview let us see what happened with Rodimus and his crew after the dangerous events on issue #13. After former Tyrest’s legislator “Ten” stepped in to save the day,* it seems things are getting more complicated for Rodimus and his people. An unexpected an really strange event happens on these pages. *Transformers: Lost Light #16 STORY BY James Roberts ART BY Jack Lawrence COLORS BY Joana Lafuente LETTERS BY Tom B. Long COVER BY Alex Milne and &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDW Transformers Lost Light Issue 16 Full Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



__________________


The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
