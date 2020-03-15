|
IDWs Transformers 84: Secrets and Lies, Giang Issue #1 East Side Comics Exclusive V
East Side Comics
serves up pre-sale news you can use to acquire their exclusive John Giang
variant covers A & B for issue #1
of Transformers 84: Secrets and Lies. Pre-Sale Friday (03/20) at 2PM Eastern Time
*at eastsidecomics.com
Use Discount Code: PRIME to get 15% off on your entire order! Optimus Prime Virgin Variant (1000 Print Run): $15.00 Optimus Prime & Megatron Virgin Variant 2-Pack (500 Print Run): $40.00 Creator credits
: Simon Furman (Author) Guido Guidi (Artist, Cover Artist) Casey Coller (Cover Artist) John Giang (Cover Artist) John-Paul Bove (Colorist) Enjoy the » Continue Reading.
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2020
will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.