Today, 12:20 AM
Super_Megatron
IDWs Transformers 84: Secrets and Lies, Giang Issue #1 East Side Comics Exclusive V


East Side Comics serves up pre-sale news you can use to acquire their exclusive John Giang variant covers A &#38; B for issue #1 of Transformers 84: Secrets and Lies. Pre-Sale Friday (03/20) at 2PM Eastern Time*at eastsidecomics.com Use Discount Code: PRIME to get 15% off on your entire order! Optimus Prime Virgin Variant (1000 Print Run): $15.00 Optimus Prime &#38; Megatron Virgin Variant 2-Pack (500 Print Run): $40.00 Creator credits: Simon Furman (Author) Guido Guidi (Artist, Cover Artist) Casey Coller (Cover Artist) John Giang (Cover Artist) John-Paul Bove (Colorist) Enjoy the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs Transformers 84: Secrets and Lies, Giang Issue #1 East Side Comics Exclusive Variant Covers A & B Pre-Sale March 20th appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



