IDW Transfomers #11 Retailer Incentive Cover By Guido Guidi
*we can share for you the new*IDW Transfomers #11 Retailer Incentive Cover By Guido Guidi. And this cover brings us Quake in all his glory in a great G1 Marvel comic retro style. It seems we are having more reveals on this issue. Transformers #11 (W) Brian Ruckley (A) Andrew Griffith, Bethany McGuire-Smith (CA) Guido Guidi Chromia and Windblade raid a Rise base in search for clues about the identity of Brainstorm’s murderer, only to be discovered-and the Rise isn’t happy. Meanwhile, Bumblebee sees his first bit of action as the Ascenticon Guard is called to defend » Continue Reading.
