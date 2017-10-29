Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 07:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
SGC 2017 ? Third Party Roundup


The main third party attractions in the US may be done for the year, Shanghai was booming this weekend with all sorts of unofficial reveals at SGC 2017! We've compiled everything that was shown off this weekend into this post, including Iron Factory's plethora of new figures that were the "talk of the town" so to speak. Check out the pics after the jump, and join the discussion linked above to share your thoughts! DX9: Gabriel-X (Omega Sentinel repaint) Gabriel (Omega Supreme) Richthofen (Powerglide) Freeman (Bastion from Overwatch) (Rodimus Fanart) Thorner (Snarl) Rager (Grimlock) Skyer (Swoop) Quaker (Sludge) Bumper (Slag)

The post SGC 2017 – Third Party Roundup appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Re: SGC 2017 ? Third Party Roundup
Combining djd?! Wheres the mp scale of that!!?
