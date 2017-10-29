Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,099

SGC 2017 ? Third Party Roundup



The main third party attractions in the US may be done for the year, Shanghai was booming this weekend with all sorts of unofficial reveals at SGC 2017! We’ve compiled everything that was shown off this weekend into this post, including Iron Factory’s plethora of new figures that were the “talk of the town” so to speak. Check out the pics after the jump, and join the discussion linked above to share your thoughts! DX9: Gabriel-X (Omega Sentinel repaint) Gabriel (Omega Supreme) Richthofen (Powerglide) Freeman (Bastion from Overwatch) (Rodimus Fanart) Thorner (Snarl) Rager (Grimlock) Skyer (Swoop) Quaker (Sludge) Bumper (Slag)



