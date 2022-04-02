Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 01:20 PM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,802
Transformers Brand Fan First Friday 2/4/22 ? Studio Series, Walmart and Target Exclus


Hasbro’s Transformers Brand Team just wrapped their first Fan First Friday livestream for 2022.* Inside we saw Studio Series Wave 2 and multiple store exclusive pieces.* Read on to check the caps and a notes breakdown! Quick Notes: Wave 2 Studio Series Bumblebee Movie Arcee – Stock Photos, toy shown Sam – Heels of the bot form able to flip over and become built-in skates Bumblebee Movie Ironhide – Stock Photos, toy shown 86 14 Voyager – Junkyard – Digital Renders, colored physical prototype in vehicle mode (engineering pilot 1) shown Partial retool from Wreck-Gar Has the side panels from &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Brand Fan First Friday 2/4/22 – Studio Series, Walmart and Target Exclusives appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Today, 06:24 PM
delrue
Robot Master
delrue's Avatar
Join Date: Sep 2020
Location: SK
Posts: 749
Re: Transformers Brand Fan First Friday 2/4/22 ? Studio Series, Walmart and Target Ex
Holy shit I want that Akira bike Arcee.
