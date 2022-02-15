TFcon is very happy to announce Frank Todaro the voice of Laserbeak, Rattrap, Ravage, Refraktor, Sparkless Bot, and Starscream in War For Cybertron will be a guest at TFcon Los Angeles 2022
Frank will be taking part in a Q&A panel and autograph session with the attendees of America's Ultimate Transformers Fan Experience. Please check the TFcon website for the full guest signing schedule prior to the event for the exact time. Frank Todaro is presented by The Chosen Prime
. Tickets on sale now at https://www.tfconla.com/tickets
