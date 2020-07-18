IDW Media Holdings and IDW Publishing completed a number of executive moves, following Chris Ryall’s transition to an advisory role that we first revealed on these pages yesterday
: IDW Media Holdings
CEO, Ezra Rosensaft Chief Accounting Officer, Brooke Feinstein IDW Publishing (pictured, left to right) President, Jerry Bennington Publisher, Jud Meyers General Manager and Executive Vice President of Operations, Rebekah Cahalin As IDW accelerates its growth trajectory as a fully integrated multi-media company, we are very fortunate to have Jerry Bennington and Jud Meyers to assume these key roles at IDW Publishing, said Ezra Rosensaft, IDWs CEO. Rosensaft » Continue Reading.
