Today, 09:37 PM #1 prime Generation 2 Join Date: Dec 2010 Location: NOTL, Ontario Posts: 197 What is the attraction of Super7 figures? I've seen them around TRU/Gamestop/etc, but at $20 I couldn't bring myself to buy one.



I just found some Beast Wars Super7's for $5, so I got Black Arachnia just to see what they were about and...



I don't get it. I get there are licensing fees, but even at $5 I feel they're overpriced. Even considering the "nostalgia factor", I don't see how anyone in their right mind would buy these for $20.





Today, 10:20 PM #2 alternatorfan g1 baby Join Date: May 2008 Location: winnipeg Posts: 3,960 Re: What is the attraction of Super7 figures?



I just found some Beast Wars Super7's for $5, so I got Black Arachnia just to see what they were about and...



I don't get it. I get there are licensing fees, but even at $5 I feel they're overpriced. Even considering the "nostalgia factor", I don't see how anyone in their right mind would buy these for $20.





Is there something I'm missing here?

Everything is overpriced. Nope another money grab from the hasbro group.Everything is overpriced.

