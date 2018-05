Transformers Popup Movie Channel Coming To Foxtel Australia

Thanks to a news tip from Ozformers member Paulbot, we have learned that Foxtel will host a Transformers Popup Movie Channel in Australia to celebrate the upcoming release of Travis Knight’s*Transformers: Bumblebee. Following up to their famous Harry Potter, Pirates Of The Caribbean, Fast And The Furious, Star Wars and X-Men,* Popup Channels, the upcoming Transformers Channel will air all five Transformers Live Action Movies from June 6th to June 11th. Snippet from the Press Release: “Join superhero robot Optimus Prime and the sensational Autobots in their fight against the villainous Decepticons, as the war to save the world » Continue Reading. The post Transformers Popup Movie Channel Coming To Foxtel Australia appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM