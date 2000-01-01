Today, 01:15 PM #1 vwpbl Generation 1 Join Date: Mar 2010 Location: Ottawa/Nepean Posts: 93 Some spring cleaning items for sale in Ottawa



https://www.kijiji.ca/v-view-details...dId=1341453538



have not had time to set prices for everything



AOE SDCC G1 dinobot set: $160

Some misc. star wars transformers

KO movie fracture: $5

dotm arcee,chromia, elita-1 : $5 each.

TFCC Scourge

TFCC Jackpot

AOE evasion optimus : $10

AOE hound

AOE Drift: $10

AOE Crosshairs: $10

AOE bumblebee

AOE Snarl IN BOX : $20

AOE voyager grimlock: $15

AOE Slash: $10

AOE Strafe: $10

AOE Slug: $10

AOE Vehicon

FOC Jazz

generations scoop

generations starscream

generations bumblebee

generations windblade

DOTM thunderhead

RotF - Voyager Defender Optimus Prime: $10

DotM - Voyager Optimus Prime: $10

classics thundercracker

deluxe optimus - not sure which movie: - $5

Leader Class Grimlock - $45

