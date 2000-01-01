Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 01:15 PM
vwpbl
Generation 1
Join Date: Mar 2010
Location: Ottawa/Nepean
Posts: 93
Some spring cleaning items for sale in Ottawa
echoing my kijiji add:

https://www.kijiji.ca/v-view-details...dId=1341453538

have not had time to set prices for everything

AOE SDCC G1 dinobot set: $160
Some misc. star wars transformers
KO movie fracture: $5
dotm arcee,chromia, elita-1 : $5 each.
TFCC Scourge
TFCC Jackpot
AOE evasion optimus : $10
AOE hound
AOE Drift: $10
AOE Crosshairs: $10
AOE bumblebee
AOE Snarl IN BOX : $20
AOE voyager grimlock: $15
AOE Slash: $10
AOE Strafe: $10
AOE Slug: $10
AOE Vehicon
FOC Jazz
generations scoop
generations starscream
generations bumblebee
generations windblade
DOTM thunderhead
RotF - Voyager Defender Optimus Prime: $10
DotM - Voyager Optimus Prime: $10
classics thundercracker
deluxe optimus - not sure which movie: - $5
Leader Class Grimlock - $45
most have instructions but not all.
Today, 01:50 PM
vwpbl
Generation 1
Join Date: Mar 2010
Location: Ottawa/Nepean
Posts: 93
Re: Some spring cleaning items for sale in Ottawa
tfcc scourge: $65
