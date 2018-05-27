Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 01:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,356
Even More Transformers: Cyberverse 1-Step Changers Listed


Following the reveal of*Transformers: Cyberverse 1-Step Changers Bumblebee, Soundwave, Blurr and Megatron, 2005 Boards Member Mr. Chaos is unveiling two additional toys for the line. Peterman (Optimus Prime) – 63050972804 Costanza (Bumblebee) – 63050972806 Kruger (Soundwave) – 63050972807 Morty (Blurr) – 63050972808 Newman (Megatron) – 63050972809 Bania (Starscream) – 63050974405 In case you are wondering, the toys are hilariously codenamed after characters from the popular sitcom Seinfeld. The toys are expected to hit the shelves around September; where the animated series is set to debut. News Post image: Transformers: Cyberverse Scout Class Bania (Starscream)

The post Even More Transformers: Cyberverse 1-Step Changers Listed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



