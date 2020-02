Figure King No. 264 Scans: Beast Wars Masterpiece MP-50 Tigatron, Masterpiece MP-51 A

Figure King Magazine Issue #265 features some new images of Beast Wars Masterpiece MP-50 Tigatron, Masterpiece MP-51 Arcee & Studio Series. This month we have only 2 pages of Transformers content: Beast Wars Masterpiece MP-50 Tigatron A nice set of images of new images of the noble Maximal warrior. We can see that Tigatron is very posable and cartoon-accurate in both in his robot and beast mode. A figure that will sure please Beast Wars fans. We also have a look at one of the accessories included with this release: