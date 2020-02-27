Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Figure King No. 264 Scans: Beast Wars Masterpiece MP-50 Tigatron, Masterpiece MP-51 A


Courtesy of*Loopaza Mega Store*we have our usual doses of*Figure King Magazine Scans. Issue #265 features some new images of Beast Wars Masterpiece MP-50 Tigatron, Masterpiece MP-51 Arcee &#38; Studio Series. This month we have only 2 pages of Transformers content: Beast Wars Masterpiece MP-50 Tigatron *A nice set of images of new images of the noble Maximal warrior. We can see that Tigatron is very posable and cartoon-accurate in both in his robot and beast mode. A figure that will sure please Beast Wars fans. We also have a look at one of the accessories included with this release: &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Figure King No. 264 Scans: Beast Wars Masterpiece MP-50 Tigatron, Masterpiece MP-51 Arcee & Studio Series appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2020 will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
