Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,748

Hasbro PulseCon 2021 Announced for Fall



Many of us have been wondering when the next round of Transformers figure reveals would occur, and it appears we finally received our answer this morning. Hasbro Pulse, via their



The post







More... Many of us have been wondering when the next round of Transformers figure reveals would occur, and it appears we finally received our answer this morning. Hasbro Pulse, via their Instagram page, has announced that PulseCon 2021 is scheduled to take place this fall, although no specific date has been provided as of yet. Hopefully this is where we will finally get the official reveals for the many, many figures that have leaked out over these last few weeks and months. Optimus Prime’s head is displayed on the graphic they’ve provided, and with a new movie just announced, we » Continue Reading. The post Hasbro PulseCon 2021 Announced for Fall appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca