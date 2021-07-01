Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Hasbro PulseCon 2021 Announced for Fall


Many of us have been wondering when the next round of Transformers figure reveals would occur, and it appears we finally received our answer this morning. Hasbro Pulse, via their Instagram page, has announced that PulseCon 2021 is scheduled to take place this fall, although no specific date has been provided as of yet. Hopefully this is where we will finally get the official reveals for the many, many figures that have leaked out over these last few weeks and months. Optimus Prime’s head is displayed on the graphic they’ve provided, and with a new movie just announced, we &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Hasbro PulseCon 2021 Announced for Fall appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



