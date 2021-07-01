|
Transformers Studio Series SS-76 Thrust (Bumblebee Movie) Found In Phillipines
A post in the*Iacon City Ph Facebook group
*gives us a confirmation that the new*Transformers Studio Series SS-76 Thrust (Bumblebee Movie) has been found in Phillipines. This remold and redeco of the*Studio Series Bumblebee Movie Starscream*was spotted at Toys “R” Us in*Alabang Town Center. We have a clear look at the packaging, revealing that this is the SS-76 figure on this line. Stay on alert and check your local stores, Thrust may show up in more countries. Happy hunting!
The post Transformers Studio Series SS-76 Thrust (Bumblebee Movie) Found In Phillipines
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca