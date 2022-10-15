Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,072

Transformers Legacy Deluxe Scraphook In-Hand Images



Coming to us via PrimeVsPrime on Youtube, we now have a set of* new in-hand images of the recently revealed Transformers Legacy Deluxe Scraphook. Scraphook is a new Junkion-type character who transforms into a rusty tow truck. He comes packed with several extra parts that can be attached to his body or alt mode thanks to all his 5-mm ports. Scraphook can split his arms and limbs in a similar way as the WFC Modulators/Weaponizers/Fossilizers to be attached to other figures, but he can still transform normally. We have several comparison shots next to other Junkions and War For Cybertron



The post







More... Coming to us via PrimeVsPrime on Youtube, we now have a set of* new in-hand images of the recently revealed Transformers Legacy Deluxe Scraphook. Scraphook is a new Junkion-type character who transforms into a rusty tow truck. He comes packed with several extra parts that can be attached to his body or alt mode thanks to all his 5-mm ports. Scraphook can split his arms and limbs in a similar way as the WFC Modulators/Weaponizers/Fossilizers to be attached to other figures, but he can still transform normally. We have several comparison shots next to other Junkions and War For Cybertron » Continue Reading. The post Transformers Legacy Deluxe Scraphook In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________