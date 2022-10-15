Coming to us via PrimeVsPrime on Youtube, we now have a set of* new in-hand images of the recently revealed Transformers Legacy Deluxe Scraphook. Scraphook is a new Junkion-type character who transforms into a rusty tow truck. He comes packed with several extra parts that can be attached to his body or alt mode thanks to all his 5-mm ports. Scraphook can split his arms and limbs in a similar way as the WFC Modulators/Weaponizers/Fossilizers to be attached to other figures, but he can still transform normally. We have several comparison shots next to other Junkions and War For Cybertron » Continue Reading.
