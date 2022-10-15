Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Legacy Deluxe Scraphook In-Hand Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,072
Transformers Legacy Deluxe Scraphook In-Hand Images


Coming to us via PrimeVsPrime on Youtube, we now have a set of* new in-hand images of the recently revealed Transformers Legacy Deluxe Scraphook. Scraphook is a new Junkion-type character who transforms into a rusty tow truck. He comes packed with several extra parts that can be attached to his body or alt mode thanks to all his 5-mm ports. Scraphook can split his arms and limbs in a similar way as the WFC Modulators/Weaponizers/Fossilizers to be attached to other figures, but he can still transform normally. We have several comparison shots next to other Junkions and War For Cybertron &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Legacy Deluxe Scraphook In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:16 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.