Thanks to Twitter users*@otaka_hobby
,*@tukinami_max
,*@cheeseya72
,*@terrybogardok
,*@gLYjzoShlTvAN0g
*and our very own mod Gamerlingual*we can share some nice in-hand images of the new*Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-53+ Senator Crosscut. This is a variant of the the MP-53 Masterpiece Skids mold with a retooled head and silver deco. We have clear shots of robot mode, alt mode, packaging, instructions and comparison shots next to MP Skids and other figures. To top it all, artist*Kazumasa Yasukuni confirmed, via his Twitter account,
that he drew the Senator Crosscut bio card. See all the mirrored images attached to this news post after the jump, » Continue Reading.
