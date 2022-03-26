Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-53+ Senator Crosscut In-Hand Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 11:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,044
Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-53+ Senator Crosscut In-Hand Images


Thanks to Twitter users*@otaka_hobby,*@tukinami_max,*@cheeseya72,*@terrybogardok,*@gLYjzoShlTvAN0g*and our very own mod Gamerlingual*we can share some nice in-hand images of the new*Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-53+ Senator Crosscut. This is a variant of the the MP-53 Masterpiece Skids mold with a retooled head and silver deco. We have clear shots of robot mode, alt mode, packaging, instructions and comparison shots next to MP Skids and other figures. To top it all, artist*Kazumasa Yasukuni confirmed, via his Twitter account, that he drew the Senator Crosscut bio card. See all the mirrored images attached to this news post after the jump, &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-53+ Senator Crosscut In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Complete Vintage Transformers G1 Decepticon Astrotrain 1985
Transformers
Transformers G1 Skids Complete ( Encore 18 reissue 2009 Hasbro)
Transformers
Vintage 1988 Transformer Headmasters MindWipe and Brain Storm and Highbrow
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Universe 2004 King Atlas used missing missiles
Transformers
Vintage Transformer Bootleg Tank Decopac cake top used good
Transformers
Vintage 1984 Transformers Grimlock Dinobot Original G1 with Instruction Booklet
Transformers
Transformers G1 original vintage MEGATRON sticker sheet
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:06 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.