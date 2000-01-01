|
|
|
Yesterday, 11:02 PM
|
#1
|
|
EMS question
I ordered KO MP-10v from TF-direct last Friday night, and I can't wait to receive it. What ask is, has anybody used EMS (Chinese postal service before? They don't seem to have the expected arrival date like Canada Post has. I mean should I email them and ask? Cause on this website called 17track.net, it says it has left China and it's on route for Canada.
__________________
Such heroic nonsense!
|
|
|
Yesterday, 11:21 PM
|
#2
|
Location: Autobot City - a.k.a. Guelph
|
Re: EMS question
You can track EMS parcels on Canada Posts website. When it lands, it will be updated.
|
|
|
Yesterday, 11:28 PM
|
#3
|
Location: Ontario, Canada
|
Re: EMS question
Took me about 3 weeks to get my KO MP Skywarp from TFDIRECT just last month. I don't expect you'll see yours until January, especially with holiday delays.
Edit: Also, while enroute from China to Canada, its like a black hole. You won't see any updates until it hits Canadian soil.
|
|
|
Yesterday, 11:32 PM
|
#4
|
|
Re: EMS question
How long do items from China to Canada take? The item left on the 20th (yesterday) for Canada
__________________
Such heroic nonsense!
Last edited by Ironwave; Yesterday at 11:37 PM.
|
|
|
Yesterday, 11:41 PM
|
#5
|
|
Re: EMS question
I've had EMS from Tokyo ship on a Friday and arrive by Monday. Other times, about a week or more. The longest was two, I think. I shipped Inferno SAL four weeks ago and still don't have it. Hard to say.
__________________
Nothing new at Vic Park TRU.
|
|
|
Today, 12:03 AM
|
#6
|
|
Re: EMS question
How long it stays in customs? Hopefully I won't pay any custom fees or improve taxes
__________________
Such heroic nonsense!
|
|
|
Today, 12:43 AM
|
#7
|
|
Re: EMS question
Anything from China expect two to five weeks is the window. On rare occasions it may take more or less.
__________________
Life is a long lesson in humility
|
|
|
Today, 03:36 AM
|
#8
|
|
Re: EMS question
EMS is fairly quick vs SAL. You could compare it like priority vs regular post. I would give it a couple weeks but it could show up within the week
|
|
|
Today, 06:30 AM
|
#9
|
Location: GrandValley Ont
|
Re: EMS question
Any time I have used emits Ben from Japan and always been 3 to 4 days max never been over that..
|
|
|
Today, 08:03 AM
|
#10
|
|
Re: EMS question
They told me between 15-20 days
__________________
Such heroic nonsense!
|
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is Off
|
|
|
Donate to Cybertron.ca
|
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:08 AM.