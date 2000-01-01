|
12-17-2016, 11:25 AM
#1
Madhaus -Daily Sale before Christmas
Madhaus Sale on Facebook
Every day leading up to Christmas - one figure will be put up at a discounted price - for that day only. Limited quantities. Once i'm out i'm out.
Slayback
12-17-2016, 11:37 AM
#2
Re: Madhaus -Daily Sale before Christmas
Damn! Wish I hadn't spent all my money on gifts for other people and kept some for gifts for myself as I'm sure there are going to be some amazing deals to be had. Oh well guess I'll just have to wait till the OCC to give you some money for that sweet ass plastic crack you sell.
12-17-2016, 12:19 PM
#3
Location: st. catherines ontario
Re: Madhaus -Daily Sale before Christmas
Same boat here.
12-18-2016, 11:58 AM
#4
Re: Madhaus -Daily Sale before Christmas
This is where you nudge people to get them to buy *You* things. Anyway mp gold bee up for sale.
12-18-2016, 09:59 PM
#5
Location: Strathroy, Ontario
Re: Madhaus -Daily Sale before Christmas
Dammit, didn't even notice this was going on. Kinda want Bike Robo!
12-19-2016, 08:56 PM
#6
Re: Madhaus -Daily Sale before Christmas
Awesome deals so far, I will be watching daily (I set a reminder in my iPad!)
Yesterday, 01:05 AM
#7
Re: Madhaus -Daily Sale before Christmas
Dec. 21st - 1 Day Sale
Engineer General - $30
MT - Cocomone - $25
MT - Hover and Bomber - $20
Today, 07:57 AM
#8
Re: Madhaus -Daily Sale before Christmas
Dec 22nd Sale!
Fansproject Crox - $80
MMC - Commotus - $100
Fanstoys FT-05x - $250
Fanstoys FT-05xt -$250
Kid-Y - Adder $15 (stickers included)
