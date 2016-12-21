Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Year of the Rooster Optimus Prime Official Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 12:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,689
Year of the Rooster Optimus Prime Official Images


Thanks to Mr JackatooTM over on the boards we have confirmation that Platinum Edition Year of the Rooster Optimus Prime is coming to North America. This is a re-issue/paint of the Hybrid Style Optimus Prime figure from years ago. For those that may not be familiar, he is small, almost current Legends size, but fully transformable and comes with a trailer and accessories. There was no price or release date on the site yet, stay tuned for more details. Transformers Generations Platinum Edition Optimus Prime Transformers Generations Platinum Edition sets feature figures with a high level &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Year of the Rooster Optimus Prime Official Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Yesterday, 03:11 PM   #2
joshimus
Canadian Slag
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Hamilton
Posts: 3,775
Re: Year of the Rooster Optimus Prime Official Images
Oh, that's the small itty bitty Prime. I have that from ages ago.
joshimus is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 03:56 AM   #3
WereDragon EX
Machine War
Join Date: Jun 2014
Location: Vancouver
Posts: 253
Re: Year of the Rooster Optimus Prime Official Images
Quote:
Originally Posted by joshimus View Post
Oh, that's the small itty bitty Prime. I have that from ages ago.
Considering his size and the complaints about the vehicle mode, if they charge the same price for this figure as they did with previous Chinese New Year figures, I'd say it's an easy pass.
WereDragon EX is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Maketoys Yellow Giant Dump Truck Long Haul Devastator Combiner Wars
Transformers
Transformers G1 THRUST Seeker Jet Complete With Box 1985
Transformers
Transformers G1 THUNDERCRACKER Seeker Jet Complete With Box 1984
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:05 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2016, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.