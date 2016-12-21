Thanks to Mr JackatooTM over on the boards we have confirmation that Platinum Edition Year of the Rooster Optimus Prime is coming to North America. This is a re-issue/paint of the Hybrid Style Optimus Prime
figure from years ago. For those that may not be familiar, he is small, almost current Legends size, but fully transformable and comes with a trailer and accessories. There was no price or release date on the site
yet, stay tuned for more details. Transformers Generations Platinum Edition Optimus Prime Transformers Generations Platinum Edition sets feature figures with a high level » Continue Reading.
