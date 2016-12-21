WereDragon EX Machine War Join Date: Jun 2014 Location: Vancouver Posts: 253

Re: Year of the Rooster Optimus Prime Official Images Quote: joshimus Originally Posted by Oh, that's the small itty bitty Prime. I have that from ages ago. Considering his size and the complaints about the vehicle mode, if they charge the same price for this figure as they did with previous Chinese New Year figures, I'd say it's an easy pass.