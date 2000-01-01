|
12-20-2016, 02:58 PM
#11
Re: Titans Returns Deluxe Sgt. Kup Toy Revealed.
I could see them using this mold for Crosshairs at some point.
12-20-2016, 03:14 PM
#12
Re: Titans Returns Deluxe Sgt. Kup Toy Revealed.
Quote:
Originally Posted by Blitzwing
I could see them using this mold for Crosshairs at some point.
And Orion Pax, Arcee, Megatron, Star Scream, Soundwave, and Unicron.
Soon it will be one mold for all characters.
__________________
Life is a long lesson in humility
12-20-2016, 03:15 PM
#13
Re: Titans Returns Deluxe Sgt. Kup Toy Revealed.
Can someone message me the number for poison control, the revealed image(s) are making me feel nauseous.
But yeah, this looks like retool potential. Crosshairs is a literal-who, but they made Getaway despite its crappy design, unfamiliarity with non-comic readers, and revulsion from comic readers. Maybe it'll be shortpacked (is that the correct term?) like Getaway was.
Mainly it's the limbs and proportions that put me off, rather than the round and stocky arms and legs that Kup had in the movie.
12-20-2016, 03:39 PM
#14
Re: Titans Returns Deluxe Sgt. Kup Toy Revealed.
Quote:
Originally Posted by Sun Swipe Prime
And Orion Pax, Arcee, Megatron, Star Scream, Soundwave, and Unicron.
Soon it will be one mold for all characters.
TILL ALL ARE ONE.
12-20-2016, 04:57 PM
#15
Re: Titans Returns Deluxe Sgt. Kup Toy Revealed.
Quote:
Originally Posted by positivelyken
TILL ALL ARE ONE.
I think you just unlocked the true meaning of the TF Universe.
__________________
Life is a long lesson in humility
12-20-2016, 05:11 PM
#16
Location: Toronto/Miss/Brampton
Re: Titans Returns Deluxe Sgt. Kup Toy Revealed.
Thx ryan!
Agreed, car mode looks great... bot mode looks too slender... chest needs to be out more
__________________
I'm Buying: G1 Boxes/Inserts
I'm Buying: G1 MIB KOs
If you have any for sale, please let me know, thanks
12-20-2016, 05:41 PM
#17
Re: Titans Returns Deluxe Sgt. Kup Toy Revealed.
Nope. Not in that deco.
12-20-2016, 07:25 PM
#18
Re: Titans Returns Deluxe Sgt. Kup Toy Revealed.
Not bad; hopefully, the grey is not as dark in person.
__________________
Today, 03:27 AM
#19
Re: Titans Returns Deluxe Sgt. Kup Toy Revealed.
I have a feeling that this figure is a redeco/retool of something else released earlier, though I can't think of any possible candidate figures it might have been derived from.
