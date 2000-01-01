Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old 12-20-2016, 02:58 PM   #11
Blitzwing
Robot in Disguise
Re: Titans Returns Deluxe Sgt. Kup Toy Revealed.
I could see them using this mold for Crosshairs at some point.
Old 12-20-2016, 03:14 PM   #12
Sun Swipe Prime
Canadian Slag
Re: Titans Returns Deluxe Sgt. Kup Toy Revealed.
Quote:
Originally Posted by Blitzwing View Post
I could see them using this mold for Crosshairs at some point.
And Orion Pax, Arcee, Megatron, Star Scream, Soundwave, and Unicron.

Soon it will be one mold for all characters.
Old 12-20-2016, 03:15 PM   #13
Kimcheese
Generation 1
Re: Titans Returns Deluxe Sgt. Kup Toy Revealed.
Can someone message me the number for poison control, the revealed image(s) are making me feel nauseous.

But yeah, this looks like retool potential. Crosshairs is a literal-who, but they made Getaway despite its crappy design, unfamiliarity with non-comic readers, and revulsion from comic readers. Maybe it'll be shortpacked (is that the correct term?) like Getaway was.

Mainly it's the limbs and proportions that put me off, rather than the round and stocky arms and legs that Kup had in the movie.
Old 12-20-2016, 03:39 PM   #14
positivelyken
One Man Gestalt
Re: Titans Returns Deluxe Sgt. Kup Toy Revealed.
Quote:
Originally Posted by Sun Swipe Prime View Post
And Orion Pax, Arcee, Megatron, Star Scream, Soundwave, and Unicron.

Soon it will be one mold for all characters.
TILL ALL ARE ONE.
Old 12-20-2016, 04:57 PM   #15
Sun Swipe Prime
Canadian Slag
Re: Titans Returns Deluxe Sgt. Kup Toy Revealed.
Quote:
Originally Posted by positivelyken View Post
TILL ALL ARE ONE.


I think you just unlocked the true meaning of the TF Universe.
Old 12-20-2016, 05:11 PM   #16
zuffyprime
Metroplex
Re: Titans Returns Deluxe Sgt. Kup Toy Revealed.
Thx ryan!

Agreed, car mode looks great... bot mode looks too slender... chest needs to be out more
Old 12-20-2016, 05:41 PM   #17
RNSrobot
Animated
Re: Titans Returns Deluxe Sgt. Kup Toy Revealed.
Nope. Not in that deco.
Old 12-20-2016, 07:25 PM   #18
Crobot91
Canadian Slag
Re: Titans Returns Deluxe Sgt. Kup Toy Revealed.
Not bad; hopefully, the grey is not as dark in person.
Old Today, 03:27 AM   #19
WereDragon EX
Machine War
Re: Titans Returns Deluxe Sgt. Kup Toy Revealed.
I have a feeling that this figure is a redeco/retool of something else released earlier, though I can't think of any possible candidate figures it might have been derived from.
