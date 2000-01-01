Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Yesterday, 11:10 AM   #11
Kimcheese
Re: Unadvertised TRU Sale - 1/2 TR Voyagers (might just be local)
I did point out that it was labelled as $14.97 on the shelf, and the guy went to confirm what it was in the system. I guess I could have insisted that they sell it to me at the misrepresented price but idk how the customer service system works at trus so I didn't bother asking.
Old Yesterday, 01:42 PM   #12
Woundave
Re: Unadvertised TRU Sale - 1/2 TR Voyagers (might just be local)
Scanning code of practice. If they have it labeled at 14.97 and it scans at 29.97 THEY LEGALLY have to sell it to you at 4.97 because they mislabeled the price.

It's the law.

Most walmarts have a little sticker about it at the cashiers, and I'm almost certain it is a federal law, I've claimed it in bc an Ontario
Old Yesterday, 02:01 PM   #13
Shock
Re: Unadvertised TRU Sale - 1/2 TR Voyagers (might just be local)
The shelf price is the price they have to sell it to you by law because of Scanning Code of Practice (unless there's a date on it which smarter retailers are doing).

I missed the sale but the price checker units on the posts weren't updated yet even though the shelf and till price said $30. I told the cashier the price checker said $14.97 and she gave it to me at that price.
Old Yesterday, 02:37 PM   #14
Mikformer
Re: Unadvertised TRU Sale - 1/2 TR Voyagers (might just be local)
Originally Posted by Woundave
Scanning code of practice. If they have it labeled at 14.97 and it scans at 29.97 THEY LEGALLY have to sell it to you at 4.97 because they mislabeled the price.

It's the law.

Most walmarts have a little sticker about it at the cashiers, and I'm almost certain it is a federal law, I've claimed it in bc an Ontario
I am pretty sure the Scanning code of practice is voluntary. Most major stores are adopting it, smaller stores are not.

participation in the code is voluntary. The Code covers all scanned merchandise at participating retail outlets (a list of participants can be accessed here, near the bottom of the page).
https://www.consumerprotectionbc.ca/...u-need-to-know
Old Yesterday, 02:39 PM   #15
wervenom
Re: Unadvertised TRU Sale - 1/2 TR Voyagers (might just be local)
Originally Posted by Woundave
Scanning code of practice. If they have it labeled at 14.97 and it scans at 29.97 THEY LEGALLY have to sell it to you at 4.97 because they mislabeled the price.

It's the law.

Most walmarts have a little sticker about it at the cashiers, and I'm almost certain it is a federal law, I've claimed it in bc an Ontario
It's not the law. I just want to clear that up now. It is a "practice." Retailers do subscribe to it and IF they are a member than they will post it and honor it but there is a mis-conception that it is a law

https://www.consumerprotectionbc.ca/...u-need-to-know
Old Yesterday, 03:36 PM   #16
timcrook
Re: Unadvertised TRU Sale - 1/2 TR Voyagers (might just be local)
With the "scanning code of practice", best procedure to get the advertised lower price IMO is buy it at normal price then go to the customer service desk right away and tell them about the lower price on the shelf.

If you "complain" about it before buying, they'll just take the displayed price tag off the shelf. No more misleading price now and you are left with the choice of buying at regular price or not buy it.
Old Yesterday, 08:36 PM   #17
ngnaw
Re: Unadvertised TRU Sale - 1/2 TR Voyagers (might just be local)
Originally Posted by wervenom
It's not the law. I just want to clear that up now. It is a "practice." Retailers do subscribe to it and IF they are a member than they will post it and honor it but there is a mis-conception that it is a law

https://www.consumerprotectionbc.ca/...u-need-to-know
It's not law but it is a policy or code on the government of Quebec's website for consumer protection. Even the globalnews report has links to the "laws" governing retail pricing. He should have received Astrotrain for $14.97 minus $10 if he was in Quebec... Everyone should know their rights and be protected and if the manager refuses at least you know what you're talking about. You have to insist and/or educate them as maybe they don't even know the policy properly. Obviously be courteous but if they're being stubborn and wont give it to you, take their name and store number and threaten to call head office that a store is not following policies they should be adhering to... The consumer always wins in these cases. Throw it back on them and say it's not your fault their employees are not doing their jobs properly lol

http://www.opc.gouv.qc.ca/en/consume...licy-accuracy/

http://globalnews.ca/news/314174/pri...w-your-rights/
Old Yesterday, 08:40 PM   #18
wervenom
Re: Unadvertised TRU Sale - 1/2 TR Voyagers (might just be local)
Originally Posted by ngnaw
It's not law but it is a policy or code on the government of Quebec's website for consumer protection. Even the globalnews report has links to the "laws" governing retail pricing. He should have received Astrotrain for $14.97 minus $10 if he was in Quebec... Everyone should know their rights and be protected and if the manager refuses at least you know what you're talking about. You have to insist and/or educate them as maybe they don't even know the policy properly. Obviously be courteous but if they're being stubborn and wont give it to you, take their name and store number and threaten to call head office that a store is not following policies they should be adhering to... The consumer always wins in these cases. Throw it back on them and say it's not your fault their employees are not doing their jobs properly lol

http://www.opc.gouv.qc.ca/en/consume...licy-accuracy/

http://globalnews.ca/news/314174/pri...w-your-rights/
I completely agree that the member should have gotten it for $14.97 or less and should have been $4.97 but my main point is that the Scanning Code of Practice is not law and far too many people think it is and that can lead to problems.
Old Yesterday, 11:30 PM   #19
Kimcheese
Re: Unadvertised TRU Sale - 1/2 TR Voyagers (might just be local)
Darn, didn't think to ask for a manager, nor was I familiar with the code. The mall was fairly packed so I just wanted to go home.

Would it be worth making another trek to try and get it for the listed price, assuming/hoping that they didn't fix it? It was the last one on the shelf, too. Could a rain check or something similar be requested? i.e. "came here when the listed price was $15 but it was $30, didn't speak to a manager then, this was the employee I talked to"

I don't suppose anyone has photos/evidence of them actually being 1/2 off, in the event that they fixed the price by tomorrow?
