An interesting article
Yesterday, 10:50 AM
#
1
Omegatron
Gen 1
Join Date: Mar 2009
Location: Brantford, ON
Posts: 250
An interesting article
I'm just wondering if anyone has seen this?
http://www.newsweek.com/2016/12/30/h...ng-533912.html
I don't know how true this account is and its takes a while to get to the Transformers part, but its an interesting read.
Yesterday, 11:12 AM
#
2
wervenom
Metroplex
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 4,603
Re: An interesting article
Interesting read indeed
Yesterday, 12:46 PM
#
3
RocketGTR
Alternator
Join Date: Dec 2012
Location: Coquitlam, BC
Posts: 993
Re: An interesting article
Thanks for sharing! A very good read
Yesterday, 05:52 PM
#
4
chaingunsofdoom
Wrecker
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Calgary
Posts: 1,476
Re: An interesting article
Fantastic and very educational piece. I noticed the Getaway and OP boxes behind him in one picture.
Yesterday, 08:03 PM
#
5
Sun Swipe Prime
Canadian Slag
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: Vancouver, BC
Posts: 3,288
Re: An interesting article
Man, that's an amazing story.
Yesterday, 08:48 PM
#
6
WereDragon EX
Machine War
Join Date: Jun 2014
Location: Vancouver
Posts: 253
Re: An interesting article
Very enlightening.
Yesterday, 09:06 PM
#
7
joelones
Generation 2
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Montreal
Posts: 160
Re: An interesting article
Great read. Heart-wrenching and inspirational at the same time. Kind of makes you feel lucky for what we have, and makes you think twice about some of the things we take for granted.
