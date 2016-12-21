We wanted to share a cool interview done by the fine folks at Newsweek
with Henry Orenstein, who was influential in the creation of Transformers and their import from Japan. The article covered many aspects of his life, but what caught our eye were the Transformers bits: Henry basically had a sense that Transformers was going to be something that would be transformational for the toy industry.
To be able to take a car and, with a little bit of dexterity, change it into another toy, that was something magical. It was Henry who really saw the magic, » Continue Reading.
