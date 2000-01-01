Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
12-20-2016, 10:55 PM
DuG
Alternator
Join Date: Mar 2013
Location: Sudbury, ON
Posts: 995
Re: Titans Return Wave 3 Legends Found in Canada
I've already got this wave coming my way but I'm looking for another Kickback.
Yesterday, 04:33 AM
Uberman
Energon
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: Toronto
Posts: 877
Re: Titans Return Wave 3 Legends Found in Canada
I just want one Gnaw and Kickback. One's all I need.
Yesterday, 01:35 PM
bloth
Generation 1
Join Date: Jun 2011
Location: Canada
Posts: 24
Re: Titans Return Wave 3 Legends Found in Canada
I preordered 2 and will hope for restraint when I see Gnaw on the shelves.
