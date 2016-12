Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 36,689

eHobby Bat Primal ? New Images with Packaging



We are close to the release of the eHobby Bat Primal exclusive figure!*



More... We are close to the release of the eHobby Bat Primal exclusive figure!* @tagoal *tweeted out new images of the figure earlier today that shows off the gorgeous figure along with its packaging. This figure is shaping up to be a an extremely well done redeco of a popular Titans Return*mold , while paying*tribute to one of the first Beast Wars toys. Still time to preorder this one from one of our sponsors; treat yourself to an early Christmas gift!The post eHobby Bat Primal – New Images with Packaging appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

