12-20-2016, 12:10 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Masterpiece MP-11ND Dirge Announced


It’s official! The last of all the Masterpiece Seekers has been announced thanks to a listing on the Takara Tomy Mall store! Masterpiece*MP-11ND Dirge is the third and final Masterpiece Conehead and eighth character to be made from the Masterpiece Seeker mold. The listing provides us with a good number of pics featuring Dirge in both robot and jet modes. Check out the images we’ve mirrored after the jump, and stay tuned to TFW for more info on sponsor pre-orders and prices as we inch closer to the new year!

12-20-2016, 12:28 AM   #2
positivelyken
Re: Masterpiece MP-11ND Dirge Announced
For the low, low price of your firstborn child!
12-20-2016, 01:32 AM   #3
Ozrein
Re: Masterpiece MP-11ND Dirge Announced
Good thing I'm not having kids

I'll be happy to have the original Seekers in MP form though.
12-20-2016, 01:54 AM   #4
DuG
Re: Masterpiece MP-11ND Dirge Announced
I might have to get two...
12-20-2016, 02:48 AM   #5
alternatorfan
Re: Masterpiece MP-11ND Dirge Announced
Quote:
Originally Posted by Ozrein View Post
Good thing I'm not having kids

I'll be happy to have the original Seekers in MP form though.
Well these can be your children.
12-20-2016, 08:10 AM   #6
Frankacy
Re: Masterpiece MP-11ND Dirge Announced
I'm rather excited for this guy! Not only will I be able to complete my seeker collection, but I also won't need to buy another seeker mold ever again!
12-20-2016, 10:39 AM   #7
optimusb39
Re: Masterpiece MP-11ND Dirge Announced
Until they recolour in botcon specials and g2 varients
12-20-2016, 11:26 AM   #8
ironclaugh
Re: Masterpiece MP-11ND Dirge Announced
The KOs look great. But I already have Ramjet and Thrust official so.... oooone more time. lol
12-20-2016, 12:43 PM   #9
DuG
Re: Masterpiece MP-11ND Dirge Announced
Quote:
Originally Posted by optimusb39 View Post
Until they recolour in botcon specials and g2 varients
I'm looking forward to those. As well as a Hasbro Skywarp, and if we will ever see a Redwing.
Yesterday, 06:30 AM   #10
RazzAq
Re: Masterpiece MP-11ND Dirge Announced
Oh yes.. RK's preorder is up..
