Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 36,689

Masterpiece MP-11ND Dirge Announced



It’s official! The last of all the Masterpiece Seekers has been announced thanks to a



The post







More... It’s official! The last of all the Masterpiece Seekers has been announced thanks to a listing on the Takara Tomy Mall store! Masterpiece*MP-11ND Dirge is the third and final Masterpiece Conehead and eighth character to be made from the Masterpiece Seeker mold. The listing provides us with a good number of pics featuring Dirge in both robot and jet modes. Check out the images we’ve mirrored after the jump, and stay tuned to TFW for more info on sponsor pre-orders and prices as we inch closer to the new year!The post Masterpiece MP-11ND Dirge Announced appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th



__________________