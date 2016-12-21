Comics Alliance
has put up several of IDW Publishing’s Hasbro-related titles for March, including, naturally, Transformers. It’s all-out war between the Autobots, Junkions, and G.I. Joe in Optimus Prime, a quest to save the world in Lost Light, and in Revolutionaries it’s the debut of Predaking and the return of… Hearts of Steel?! Also, Art Baltazar’s parodic Revolution: Aw Yeah! continues. Till All Are One is strangely absent from these solicitations, but*we’ll keep you updated when we learn more on that front. Until then, check out the solicitations we do have after the break! Optimus Prime #5 John Barber » Continue Reading.
