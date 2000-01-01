Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old 12-20-2016, 06:00 PM   #11
RazzAq
Re: Optimus Prime (Year of the Rooster)
truck mode.. what a wreck..
Old 12-20-2016, 07:23 PM   #12
Crobot91
Re: Optimus Prime (Year of the Rooster)
I'll wait for him to go on clearance when Walmart realizes they have too much inventory that isn't moving; much like CW Liokaiser went from $150 to $100 within a month.
Old 12-20-2016, 07:47 PM   #13
Prime Sinister
Re: Optimus Prime (Year of the Rooster)
.. the broomstick
Old 12-20-2016, 08:19 PM   #14
WereDragon EX
Re: Optimus Prime (Year of the Rooster)
Of all the Optimus figures they could have redeco'ed for a release like this, they choose that one...
Old 12-20-2016, 09:16 PM   #15
funkmasterke
Re: Optimus Prime (Year of the Rooster)
Isn't this mold known to be janky as hell? I always end up hearing terrible things about it, especially as it was fairly expensive back when it was new. So this price must be insane.
Old 12-20-2016, 10:41 PM   #16
WereDragon EX
Re: Optimus Prime (Year of the Rooster)
Isn't this mold known to be janky as hell? I always end up hearing terrible things about it, especially as it was fairly expensive back when it was new. So this price must be insane.
Yeah, it's a pretty suboptimal toy (pun totally intended).
