Optimus Prime (Year of the Rooster)
12-20-2016, 06:00 PM
RazzAq
Generation 1
Join Date: Aug 2016
Location: dead-monton
Posts: 94
Re: Optimus Prime (Year of the Rooster)
truck mode.. what a wreck..
12-20-2016, 07:23 PM
Crobot91
Canadian Slag
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 3,663
Re: Optimus Prime (Year of the Rooster)
I'll wait for him to go on clearance when Walmart realizes they have too much inventory that isn't moving; much like CW Liokaiser went from $150 to $100 within a month.
12-20-2016, 07:47 PM
Prime Sinister
Animated
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,550
Re: Optimus Prime (Year of the Rooster)
.. the broomstick
12-20-2016, 08:19 PM
WereDragon EX
Machine War
Join Date: Jun 2014
Location: Vancouver
Posts: 253
Re: Optimus Prime (Year of the Rooster)
Of all the Optimus figures they could have redeco'ed for a release like this, they choose that one...
12-20-2016, 09:16 PM
funkmasterke
Custom User Title
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Coquitlam, BC
Posts: 215
Re: Optimus Prime (Year of the Rooster)
Isn't this mold known to be janky as hell? I always end up hearing terrible things about it, especially as it was fairly expensive back when it was new. So this price must be insane.
12-20-2016, 10:41 PM
WereDragon EX
Machine War
Join Date: Jun 2014
Location: Vancouver
Posts: 253
Re: Optimus Prime (Year of the Rooster)
Quote:
Originally Posted by
funkmasterke
Isn't this mold known to be janky as hell? I always end up hearing terrible things about it, especially as it was fairly expensive back when it was new. So this price must be insane.
Yeah, it's a pretty suboptimal toy (pun totally intended).
